Chris Young creates MTSU recording industry scholarship

Photo Courtesy of chrisyoungcountry.com

On Sunday, country star and MTSU alumnus Chris Young established an annual scholarship to be awarded to recording industry students attending MTSU.

A recent press release explained that Young has created the scholarship to help one rising junior or senior in the Department of Recording Industry each year.

“MTSU helped to give me a foundation for the music business and I want this scholarship to help other students who are looking to take a similar path,” Young said in the press release.

Joe Bales, vice president of University Advancement, said that Young has remained loyal to MTSU during his career.

“He’s returned to perform several times in MTSU’s Murphy Center as his music career ascended and remains generous with his time and talent, even donating some of his touring audio equipment and accessories a few years ago,” Bales said in the release.

Along with the scholarship, Young is encouraging his fans who will be attending the remaining concerts of his I’m Comin Over Tour to bring donations that will go to the Toys for Tots foundation. Through Dec. 10, fans can bring any new, unwrapped toy or book that will be donated to a child for the holidays.

Recently, the MTSU alumnus has also added to his music career by releasing his first Christmas album, “It Must Be Christmas.”

According to the press release, “the 10-song collection includes a mix of Christmas classics and two original songs and features collaborations with Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley and Boyz II Men.”

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

To contact News Editor Amanda Freuler, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com