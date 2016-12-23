Stockstill cleared to play in Hawaii Bowl

Photo by Gregory French / Sidelines Archive

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raider football team will be at full strength for the Hawaii Bowl, as quarterback Brent Stockstill will resume his position under center in tomorrow night. The sophomore was cleared Friday afternoon after a week of practice in Honolulu.

Stockstill left the team’s November 5th matchup against Texas-San Antonio with a broken collarbone and was ruled out for the rest of the regular season. The Blue Raiders were 2-1 in their final three games without him, including a 77-56 win over Florida Atlantic in the final game of the season.

When the injury initially occurred, the team remained hopeful that he would be able to return for their bowl game. While he recovered, Stockstill continuously spoke about his progress and what his chances of playing were.

“I feel good, I feel healthy,”Stockstill said at the MTSU Student Athlete Bowl press conference on December 13th. “I’m very optimistic about [playing]…I’ll be ready to roll if my number is called.”

At the Hawaii Bowl press conference, Stockstill continued to show optimism with regards to his status for Saturday’s game.

“I’ve been practicing, I’m preparing like I’m going to play,” Stockstill told the media on Monday. “I’m optimistic about my chances to play in this game.

Before the injury, Stockstill was on his way to breaking several MTSU passing records such as passing yards, completions and 300-yard passing games among others. He also set the new record for career touchdown passes with 57.

Even though he missed the last three games, Stockstill has still thrown for 2,801 yards, 27 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season.

The Blue Raiders will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl tomorrow night with kick-off set for 7 p.m. CST.