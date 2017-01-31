MTSU students arrested for evading police, possession of drugs

Two MTSU students were arrested Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. for evading and resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI narcotic at Raiders Ridge Apartments in Murfreesboro.

An officer was conducting a courtesy room check at the apartment complex and spotted the two students, Jaidarius Temple and Justin Akins, both age 21, sitting in a red Toyota Camry. Akins was sitting in the passenger seat when he placed a large clear bag filled with a green substance into his pants. When the officer went to speak with the two students, Temple sped away in an attempt to exit the complex but was blocked by two other officers in the parking lot.

Despite commands, Temple refused to comply, causing the officers to use force in order to get the student out of the car and into custody.

Officers then conducted a probable cause search due to the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The search revealed a digital scale that belonged to Temple, along with two cell phones, over $1,000 cash and 4.3 ounces of marijuana.

Both students were taken to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office with a bail set at $5,000 for Temple and $5,200 for Akins.

