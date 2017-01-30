MTSU track teams post big day in Birmingham

Photo courtesy of MT Athletics

The Blue Raiders traveled to Birmingham, Alabama for the KMS Invite, and returned with eight first place finishes.

For the men, Solomon Afful took first place in the 200 meter dash with a blazing time of 21.03. The junior sprinter also finished second in the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.76.

The Blue Raider men’s team also swept the top three spots in the 1600 meter run. Senior distance runner Hillary Rono placed first with a time of 4:12.04. Geoffry Cheruiyot and Jacob Choge followed right behind with a times of 4:14.53 and 4:16.67, respectively.

The women’s team was nothing short of amazing in Birmingham, tabbing six of the eight total first place finishes.

Janet Amponsah enjoyed a very successful day on the track. The senior sprinter finished first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.93. Amponsah also contributed to a win in the 4×400 meter relay. She, along with Taylor Day, Shaina Johnson, and Loveth Odia, finished with a time of 3:44.40.

The Blue Raiders dominated as well in the long distance races. Agnes Abu won the 1600 meter race with a time of 5:00.23. Julia Jelagat won the 3000 meter race with a time of 10:29.89.

Middle Tennessee even had a winner in the field events. Qetuwrah Abdullah-Muhammad took first place in the long jump with a leap of 5.75m.

Middle Tennessee will host their annual invitational this Saturday at Murphy Center. Field events are scheduled for 10am and running events at 2pm.

