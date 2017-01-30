OscarsLessWhite but still not diverse

Photo Courtesy of Fencesmovie.com

On Tuesday the Academy announced the full roster of nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards, more affectionately known as “the Oscars.” Critics and common moviegoers reacted to the news, celebrating well-deserved nods and critiquing snubs.

While no one was surprised to see some of the season’s most buzzed-about films, like “Manchester by the Sea” and “Hidden Figures,” it was “La La Land” that stole the show, earning 14 nominations, tying for the most ever with “Titanic and “All About Eve.”

However, the focus was mostly on how this year’s awards would compare to the 2016 #OscarsSo White controversy, which highlighted the lack of diversity and representation among the nominees. This year seven actors of color — including a record six African-American actors — were nominated, tying with the 2007 awards for the most: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in “Fences,” Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures,” Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in “Moonlight,” Dev Patel in “Lion” and Ruth Negga in “Loving.” Not to mention African-American filmmakers, like Ava Duvernay, behind four of the five documentary nominees.

While it’s unmistakable progress for African-American actors and entertainers, the representation of Latinos, Asians and other minorities is still disproportionately low, if not nonexistent.

Octavia Spencer, who was the first African-American woman to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress in for “The Help” in 2012, acknowledged the Academy’s lackluster attempt at diversity, telling USA Today, “I don’t feel there’s a lot of diversity. There’s black and white.”

Lin Manuel-Miranda snuck in with a nomination for his original song, “How Far I’ll Go,” which was featured in “Moana.”

It will be interesting to see how attendees and critics encourage dialogue on the issue.

If the nominees are any indication, this year’s Oscars will be one to watch. Tune in February 26 to see which of your favorites will take home a golden statue — and what Meryl Streep will do.

Tweet us your predictions and reactions at @Sidelines_Life.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls — Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City Of Stars” from La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story — Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

To contact Lifestyles Editor Marissa Gaston email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.