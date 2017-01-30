OscarsLessWhite but still not diverse

Photo Courtesy of Fencesmovie.com
On Tuesday the Academy announced the full roster of nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards, more affectionately known as “the Oscars.” Critics and common moviegoers reacted to the news, celebrating well-deserved nods and critiquing snubs.
While no one was surprised to see some of the season’s most buzzed-about films, like “Manchester by the Sea” and “Hidden Figures,” it was “La La Land” that stole the show, earning 14 nominations, tying for the most ever with “Titanic and “All About Eve.”
However, the focus was mostly on how this year’s awards would compare to the 2016 #OscarsSo White controversy, which highlighted the lack of diversity and representation among the nominees. This year seven actors of color — including a record six African-American actors — were nominated, tying with the 2007 awards for the most: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in “Fences,” Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures,” Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris in “Moonlight,” Dev Patel in “Lion” and Ruth Negga in “Loving.” Not to mention African-American filmmakers, like Ava Duvernay, behind four of the five documentary nominees.
While it’s unmistakable progress for African-American actors and entertainers, the representation of Latinos, Asians and other minorities is still disproportionately low, if not nonexistent.
Octavia Spencer, who was the first African-American woman to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress in for “The Help” in 2012, acknowledged the Academy’s lackluster attempt at diversity, telling USA Today, “I don’t feel there’s a lot of diversity. There’s black and white.”
Lin Manuel-Miranda snuck in with a nomination for his original song, “How Far I’ll Go,” which was featured in “Moana.”
It will be interesting to see how attendees and critics encourage dialogue on the issue.
If the nominees are any indication, this year’s Oscars will be one to watch. Tune in February 26 to see which of your favorites will take home a golden statue — and what Meryl Streep will do.
Tweet us your predictions and reactions at @Sidelines_Life.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls — Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
“City Of Stars” from La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story — Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
