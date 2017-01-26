Remembering TV legend Mary Tyler Moore

Photo courtesy of CNN

On Wednesday afternoon legendary comedienne and philanthropist Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 in a Connecticut hospital.

According to TMZ, Moore was in the hospital for more than a week before she was taken off life support on Tuesday. Inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1986, Moore leaves a legacy of iconic characters that are still talked about today. Here are some of the late comedienne’s best roles:

1. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”

Her most famous and memorable role, Moore starred as Mary Richa, a secretary at a radio station in Minneapolis. The show had an all-star cast, including Betty White and Ed Asner. The show was a breakthrough for women everywhere. Although critics expected the show to fail, it gained over 20 Emmy nominations. The show lasted for seven years, running from 1970-1977, and gave Moore herself eight Emmy nominations, four of which she won.

2. “The Dick Van Dyke Show”

Moore played a stay-at-home mom and was the TV wife to lead actor, Dick Van Dyke. Moore was on the show for its entirety from 1961-1966, launching her into stardom and earning wins at the Emmys Golden Globes.

3. “Ordinary People”

Moore stepped out onto the movie scene in 1980, starring in the movie “Ordinary People.” Moore played Beth Jarrett, a mother trying to help her teenage son real-world problems. Moore was nominated for Best Actress at the 1981 Academy Awards for her role.

