Student rape reported at Gentleman Jim’s bar

In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers responded to a rape at Gentleman Jim’s located on Greenland Drive.

Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, an MTSU student, lying in the grass next to the bar with her pants pulled down to her ankles and crying, according to the report.

Officers then interviewed the complainant and two other men at the bar. Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

To contact News Editor Brinley Hineman, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com