Williams, MTSU shoot lights out in win over FIU

Photo by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

The Blue Raiders rolled into Miami, Florida on Thursday night with a perfect conference record to take on Florida International University (4-14, 0-5 C-USA). Middle Tennessee (15-3, 5-0 C-USA) was also riding a five game win streak heading into the matchup. Both of those streaks would continue as the Blue Raiders would go on to win handily, 65-52.

It was a good shooting night for the Blue Raiders. JaCorey Williams led the team in scoring, tacking in 21 points while shooting 60 percent from the field. Williams also led the team in rebounds, picking up eight. Giddy Potts scored 11 while Reggie Upshaw chipped in 10.

Guards Xavier Habersham and Tyrik Dixon also had good nights shooting the ball. Neither missed a shot, scoring five and nine points, respectively.

Overall, the Blue Raiders shot over 50 percent from the field while holding FIU to only 39 percent. Middle Tennessee also won the battle on the boards, outrebounding FIU 32-24.

The Blue Raiders will continue their Florida road trip when they take on Florida Atlantic University. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm where Middle Tennessee will look to have the same results against another conference foe. FAU is entering the game 5-11 overall and only 1-4 in the conference.

For more sports stories, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.

To contact Sports Editor Tyler Lamb (@Tlamb35), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.