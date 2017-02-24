Alpha Chi Omega to allow transgender women to be members of sorority chapters nationwide

Photo and Video Courtesy of Alpha Chi Omega

As of Feb. 17, 2017, Alpha Chi Omega made the decision to allow and accept transgender women in collegiate sorority chapters across the country.

In the above video sent out through various social media platforms, National Alpha Chi Omega President Angela Harris announced this change and discussed the way it will affect future sorority members.

“Alpha Chi Omega has been challenged to reexamine the concept of sisterhood and sorority through the lens of a quickly changing collegiate landscape,” she said in the video.

She continued, saying, “We recognize that for some of our sisters, embracing this position means adopting a new mindset, and, as our understanding of gender identity evolves, so must Alpha Chi Omega.”

According to an official letter from Harris sent out to members and affiliates of Alpha Chi Omega, the decision was the result of “extensive National Council deliberation, best-practices research, legal consultation and frontline discussions with higher-education and sorority/fraternity life thought leaders.”

On the Alpha Chi Omega website, the non-discrimination section on the “Statements of Positions” page reflects the statements made by Harris.

The section states, “Women, including those who live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth, are eligible for membership in Alpha Chi Omega based solely on five membership standards.”

Kelsey Brannon, the Alpha Chi Omega MTSU chapter president, explained her opinion on the new membership policy.

“This was very new information for us. We found out this past weekend, and we are trying to figure out what this will mean to us as a local chapter and are working with Panhellenic to figure that out,” Brannon said in an email. “We are very excited for this change.”

Brannon also mentioned that the decision to include transgender women is a change to Alpha Chi Omega’s national bylaws, but it has not been implemented locally yet.

Representatives from MT Lambda, MTSU’s only all-inclusive LGBTQ+ organization, voiced their support for the change and the future inclusivity.

William Langston, the faculty advisor of MT Lambda and a psychology professor, stated, “I think it’s a good thing. Organizations that systematically exclude people cut themselves off from an opportunity to learn from others and from an opportunity to grow. And, it’s nice that all of our students have an opportunity to participate in the Greek system given the extraordinary benefits that participation can provide. Other organizations should consider carefully whether they’re ready to take this step to be sure all of their chapters have a proper foundation before implementing the change. But, inclusion is a good goal.”

“I am grateful to this sorority for stepping forward and showing their support,” said Alex, a transgender senior and member of MT Lambda. “I think that this is a great step forward for both Greek Life and the trans community. We are all stronger together, and their acceptance of trans-women goes a long way in that. This makes me hopeful for future generations of students to find a much more welcoming and accepting campus life.”

For more information on Alpha Chi Omega and their policies, visit here.

