Bears blank Raiders 5-0 in the final game of the Mule Mix Classic

MTSU’s baseball team (3-4) lost by a score of 5-0 today to the Missouri State Bears (6-1) in the final game of the Mule Mix Classic.

The Raider’s couldn’t get the bats going today after scoring a combined 31 runs in their past two games on Friday and Saturday. The Raider’s were able to keep the game close as they were only down by two runs for most of the game, but Missouri State capitalized in the eighth and ninth innings to pad their lead and ultimately win the game.

Clements has another strong outing in relief

Blue Raider reliever Reid Clements had another great game as he came on to relieve starter Carson Lester in the fifth inning of today’s contest. Clements delievered 3.2 innings of solid, middle inning relief that helped keep MTSU in the ballgame until late.

Clements was able keep Missouri State hitters off balance by mixing the speed of his pitches effectively today, striking out 5 Bear’s in his fourth appearance. Clements only gave up one run in the ballgame and was able to lower his ERA on the year to 2.16, which is tied for the team lead with Tyler Hasper.

Chaz Vesser provides stability behind the plate

MTSU catcher Chaz Vesser had an electric defensive play in the fifth inning to try and jump start a Raider rally. With a runner in scoring position on second and the Raiders down by 2, Reid Clements fired a fastball to Vesser for strike three and Vesser delivered a laser to 3rd baseman Drew Huff in time to get the third out of the inning and help the Raiders escape the jam.

Vesser happened to be the Raiders leadoff hitter in the bottom of the fifth, and two minutes after his great defensive play, he roped a single into right center field to break up Missouri State starter Dylan Coleman’s no hitter.

Pitching Key in Bears victory

MTSU had a hard time today against the Missouri State pitching staff, and it helped get the Bear’s the win this afternoon. Missouri State had three pitchers combine in the shutout effort today, and the biggest of the three was starter Dylan Coleman.

Coleman threw seven innings of one hit ball and also struck out a total of eight MT hitters. Set up man Jacob Fromson and closer Bryan Young combined for two strikeouts and only one hit in the final two frames to close the door on the Raiders.

Box Score

What’s Next?

MTSU will prepare to face in state foe Austin Peay State University this Tuesday in Clarksville at Raymond Hand Park. The game has been slated for a 1:00 start time. The team will return home Friday for a weekend series with Kennesaw State.

