Big Wild’s ‘Invincible’: A track-by-track review

Photo courtesy of bigwildmusic.com

Story by Ladiah Thomas / Contributing Writer

Massachusetts native Jackson Stell, known more commonly by his stage name Big Wild, released his debut EP “Invincible” earlier in the month. “Invincible” is Big Wild’s first complete project, having only released singles in the past. Despite being a five-track EP, this project still has a big sound. Below is a track-by-track review:

Track 1: “When I Get There”

The synthesizers are mesmerizing, and this song is one to which you can just sit back and chill. Not a lot is going on within the track, but there’s just enough bounce for a head bob. This was one of the slower cuts on the EP, making it my least favorite.

Track 2: “Empty Room”

This track is a collaboration with the singer Yuna, whose beautiful vocals fill up every nook and cranny of the song in the best way. The vocals slowly fade off and create a seamless transition into the next song.

Track 3: “I Just Wanna”

This is by far my favorite track on the EP. “I Just Wanna” is everything an EDM song should sound like. From start to finish, the song is a hit. It makes the listener want to dance, and of course, it has that signature drop in the middle of the song. Despite following a perfect formula, it isn’t generic. Big Wild utilizes unique sounds to give his electronic beats a fresh flavor.

Track 4: “Invincible”

The title track is another collaboration. This time around, the contributor is a singer named Ida HAWK. HAWK’s voice provides a very unique element for the song. Her voice is similar to that of classic jazz singers like Etta James. The soulful vocals and powerful electronic groove create a great blend of sounds.

Track 5: “Crickets”

Much like “When I Get There,” there is not a lot going on in the track initially. In the middle of the song, Big Wild quenches our EDM thirst with another incredible drop. The track closes out the EP in proper EDM fashion.

Overall, “Invincible” is a fantastic introduction to Big Wild’s unique EDM sound. I would encourage any person who just loves fun music to check this out. Whether you enjoy electronic music or not, Big Wild brings something exciting to the table.

