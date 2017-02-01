Local football stars excited to continue careers at MTSU

Photos courtesy of the DNJ

The Blue Raiders have always tried to take advantage of homegrown talent in the Murfreesboro area, and this year, they keep the tradition rolling. Wednesday morning, MTSU earned signatures from quarterback John Turner of Smyrna High School and offensive lineman Elijah Dobbins of Oakland High School, two of the more prominent Middle Tennessee region players.

Dobbins is no stranger to the big stage, having helped his Oakland Patriots to the state runner-up ranking in 6A this past season. The 6-foot-4, 270 pound O-lineman boasts the strength and speed to play at either the guard or tackle spots. On the way to Oaklands successful 2016 campaign, Dobbins had to battle with John Turner and the Smyrna Bulldogs.

Turner is a 3-star recruit that is rated as the #2 Quarterback recruit in the state of Tennessee according to 247sports. Both guys are excited to have the chance to share that success together on the same offensive unit.

For Dobbins, he’ll be tasked with the job of protecting Turner, a role he is excited for. “[Turner’s] a great player and can really throw the ball,” said Dobbins. “I’m really looking forward to protecting him and blocking for him. ”

Dobbins said the “family feel” aspect was the biggest reason that brought him to MTSU and said he’ll be looking ” to get after it and help my other teammates get better” from day one.

Turner, on the other hand, will have a shot to take over the reigns in an MTSU offense that holds promise in the future. Turner joins Rutherford County products Brent Stockstill (Siegel High School) and Miller Armstrong (Blackman High School) to round off an elite position group.

“Brent and I worked out together quite a bit last summer so he’s helped me out a lot and I’ve actually known Miller since we were about 7 years old, so I’m excited to be playing with him as well,” said Turner.

The Smyrna native is a guy that watches a lot of film, and from what he’s seen out of Dobbins highlight film, he loves.

“I’ve paid attention to him more on tape because we always butted heads because of the Oakland/Smyrna rivalry. But he’s a heck of a player and can pancake anybody and I’m excited to play with him and with all of the other recruits.”

These two, combined with the talented offensive signees in their class, could be the right set of pieces for a bright future of Blue Raider football.

