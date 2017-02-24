Local kids show off originality at 25th Invention Convention

Photo by Steve Barnum / Staff Writer

The 25th annual Invention Convention pulled a packed crowd of local elementary and middle school students showcasing their work at MTSU in the Student Union Ballroom on Thursday.

The convention featured inventions and games from students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade from Coffee, DeKalb, Franklin, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson counties.

Students made games revolving around a variety of themes like recycling, zombies and dreadful Tennessee traffic.

Some of the students came up with innovative ways to dispense dog food, pack belongings for sleepovers and even show how magnets can power cars.

“(The convention) is important, because a lot of (the students) are inspired and they think of it as an entrepreneurial aspect as well,” said Samantha Kirby, a graduate student studying education.

Not only do the students create their games and inventions, but most have valid selling points based on how much money it took to make their product.

Sara Simmons, a convention judge, stated that the key things she looked for were originality, presentation and no help from parents.

“I’ve seen quite a variety of games that are definitely different … So, originality is really at the top there with all of them,” Simmons said.

A letter from Tracey Huddleston of the Department of Elementary & Special Education at MTSU states:

“The overall mission is to provide a fun and unique way for children to engage in divergent thought … It is hoped that the development of such inventions will help integrate many of the content areas taught in the fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade curricula.”

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

To contact News Editor Brinley Hineman, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.