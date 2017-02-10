Ludacris to play Murphy Center April 6

Photo courtesy of MT SPARE

Story by Ladiah Thomas / Contributing Writer

Ludacris will perform at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center April 6. The event, hosted by MT Spare and SGA, is for MTSU students, and will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at gate one of the Murphy Center, Friday.

“This is something that the students are going to remember when they think of their experience at MTSU,” says Harrison Sokoloff, MT Spare concerts manager. “It’s going to be a great time and one we’ll all look back on and be proud we were a part of it.”

Visit mtsu.edu//Ludacris for more information.

