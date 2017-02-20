Motivate your Monday with this Black History Month-inspired playlist

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

Story by Barbara Sherman / Contributing Writer

Black History Month may be winding down, but we’ve got 10 empowering songs that will keep you in the spirit throughout your Monday and the rest of the year.

These songs not only reflect black history in a positive light, but also recount the struggle and motivation that went into creating them.

From Sister Sledge to Kendrick Lamar, enjoy songs from some of the most influential black artists in recent decades in our list below:

“Keep Ya Head Up” by 2Pac

“I Know I Can” by Nas

“Changes” by 2Pac

“Never Let Me Down” by Kanye West

“Formation” by Beyoncé

“Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

“Black Friday” by J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill

“Crooked Smile” by J. Cole

