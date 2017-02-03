MTSU Black History Month Committee hosts student debate

Photo and Story by Zachery Wright / Contributing Writer

MTSU’s Black History Month Committee hosted a student discussion on the second floor of the Student Union Building today with the purpose of exploring questions about black history.

Malik Lennon, the president of the MTSU NAACP student chapter, opened the discussion with questions and encouraged people to express themselves and debate on the topics. Lennon’s first question was: “Do people still understand the importance of Black History Month?”

Zaria Walker, a political science major at MTSU, shared her discontentment toward the lack of perspective from large parts of the world around her.

“It just depends on which people you are talking about,” Walker said. “White people wonder why there is a black history month, they don’t get excited about it. As a black person, I do. It just depends on what perspective you have.”

The discussion unfolded naturally, with questions and opinions challenging the ideology that has separated much of our society. Everyone tried to comprehend what needed to be done to bridge understanding and to celebrate black history, not just for a month, but as part of an entire culture.

“We should be reminded all the time,” said sophomore James Ewing. “It just seems like people are black in February and after the month they just leave it and move on. We should be reminded every month that we are still black.”

MTSU will be hosting many more events throughout February that will celebrate Black History Month. For more information about Black History Month events at MTSU, visit here.

