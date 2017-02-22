MTSU golf finishes eighth in Puerto Rico

The MTSU golf team finished eighth out of fifteen teams in the Puerto Rico Classic, which took place last weekend and concluded on Tuesday.

The team shot six-over during the tournament which Clemson captured with an impressive 19-under.

The Blue Raiders were the best on par-3’s during the tournament, shooting a 6-over.

The top-ten finish was good news for the Blue Raiders, as the tournament fielded 11 of the nation’s top 50 teams.

“I am very proud of all the guys for their effort this week,” Head Coach Brennan Webb said in a press release. ”I think they are all leaving here knowing that they belong with the top teams in the country.”

The Blue Raiders finished the tournament with two players in the top 15, Chip Thomas and Joey Savoie, both of whom are freshmen.

Thomas shot a 213 in the tournament, a new career-high which was good enough for seventh in the field.

Savoie shot a 215, which tied for twelth in the tournament. This didn’t come easy for him, however, as he was sick on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The Blue Raiders’ next tournament isn’t until March 13 when they participate in the Lamkin Grips SD Classic in San Diego, California.

