MTSU men’s tennis suffers tough loss to Drake

Photo by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

The MTSU Men’s Tennis team suffered a disappointing 4-3 loss sunday afternoon in Iowa against Drake University.

The Blue Raiders got off to hot start with two doubles victories at the No. 2 and 3. At the 2 spot, Nicholas Buitrago Machado and Max Rauch were able to even the score with the Bulldogs at one match apiece, taking the set 6-3. Gian Issa and Miguel Fernandez were able to put MTSU out in front at the 3 with a point-clinching set.

The Bulldogs were able to tie it up behind Tom Hands victory over Rauch at the 5 in singles. MTSU’s Tom Moonen won over Calum MacGeoch to regain the lead for the Blue Raiders by way of a 6-3, 6-2 advantage.

Even though Moonen and Luis Morillo Diaz each earned their singles victories, the Bulldogs would take three consecutive straight-set victories to seal the deal and capture the win.

MTSU, now on a three-game losing skid, will continue their road stand next weekend when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Oregon Ducks.

