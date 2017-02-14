MTSU softball’s Austyn Whaley named C-USA Player of the Week

Photo by Brent Beerends / MT Athletics

The MTSU softball team got off to a hot start this past weekend in Statesboro, Georgia where the team went 4-1 for the weekend. But no player got off to a hotter start for the Blue Raiders than senior leader Austyn Whaley, who received the C-USA Player of the Week honors earlier today for the first time in her career.

Whaley led the team this past weekend in batting average (.571), while recording two doubles, a triple, and a home run. She recorded a hit in every single game and went a staggering 8-for-14 from the plate.

Through five games, Whaley ranks in the top five among C-USA leaders in hits (8), RBIs (8), total bases (15), doubles (2), triples (1) and batting average (.571).

It is safe to say that the Blue Raiders could not have hoped for a better start to the season than the one they got this past weekend, and the same could be said for Whaley individually.

Whaley and the softball team look to continue their hot start to the season this upcoming weekend when they travel to Louisiana for the Lion Classic II Tournament hosted by Southeastern Louisiana State starting on Friday.

