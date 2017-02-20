MTSU wins 11 awards at 2017 SEJC, ‘Sidelines’ ranks 2nd for Best College Newspaper

Photo by Leon Alligood / Sidelines Adviser

MTSU journalism students attended the 31st Southeast Journalism Conference at the University of Mississippi over the weekend. Along with the nine individual awards earned by MTSU students, “Sidelines” placed 2nd for Best College Newspaper and 5th for Onsite Championship Team.

College students from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee are entered annually in the Best of the South awards to be recognized for work published in the last year (November 2015-November 2016) in different broadcast, radio, photography, multimedia, print and online categories.

2016 MTSU Best of the South Finalists:

Tyler Lamb (Sports Editor, “Sidelines”): Multimedia Journalist- 1st place

Rhiannon Gilbert (Managing Editor, “Sidelines”): Best Radio News Feature- 2nd place

Hannah Dokkestul: Best Radio Journalist- 2nd place

Amanda Freuler (Former News Editor, “Sidelines”): Best News Writer- 3rd place

Samantha Wycoff (Former Graphic Designer, “Sidelines”): Best Newspaper Page Layout Designer- 4th place

Tyler Lamb (Sports Editor, “Sidelines”): Best Sports Writer- 9th place

Students also competed onsite in similarly categorized competitions.

2017 MTSU Southeastern Journalism Conference On-Site Winners:

Hannah Dokkestul: Television News Reporting- 1st place

Rusty Ellis (Assistant Sports Editor, “Sidelines”): Sports Writing- 3rd place

Katie Inman (News Director, “MT10”): Television Anchoring- 3rd place

To see what we do, visit our website or pick up the newest edition of “Sidelines” available in main campus buildings.

To get involved with “Sidelines,” contact editor@mtsusidelines.com or come to a staff meeting Friday at 2 p.m. in the Center for Innovation in Media in the John Bragg Media and Entertainment Building.