MTSU women’s golf places 10th at Florida State Match-Up

Photo by Brent Beerends / MT Athletics

The Middle Tennessee women’s golf team finished in 10th place overall in the Florida State Match-Up tournament this past weekend.

After a strong start that put them in the top five at one point, the Blue Raiders faltered late, finishing 12-over for the round and 28-over as a whole.

Two Blue Raiders finished in the top 20, as Jenna Burris and Samantha Gotcher each finished the tournament at a solid 2-over.

Burris’ best round was the opening one in which she finished with a score of 71. She ended the tournament by shooting a 74 on day two and a 73 in the final round.

Gotcher also had a strong showing in day one, posting a 70 before shooting a 72 and a 76 in the final two rounds, respectively.

Though they didn’t quite finish how they wanted, they only trailed ninth-place finisher, Michigan State, by two strokes. MTSU also held a staggering 18-stroke lead over the 11th place finisher, Coastal Carolina.

The Blue Raiders will have a couple weeks of practice before they travel to the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida on February 27-March 1.

