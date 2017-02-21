Murfreesboro Police arrest two men accused of raping a woman at College Grove Apartments

Murfreesboro Police arrested two men accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at College Grove Apartments at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15th.

An investigation was launched after the victim filed a report with the police.

The investigation showed that the victim was at a house-warming party at her friend’s apartment when the rape occurred. The victim was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

During the party, the two men sexually assaulted the victim after carrying her unconscious body into a bathroom.

The case was presented to the February Rutherford County Grand Jury, and the two men were indicted for aggravated rape.

