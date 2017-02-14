Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting, gunshot victim at Baymont Inn and Suites

Murfreesboro Police responded to Baymont Inn and Suites on Armory Drive to assist a shooting victim on Sunday morning at approximately 6 a.m.

The victim was found in a grassy area near the hotel fitness center. He informed the officer that he had been shot in the midsection.

The victim was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital before being airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Two witnesses interviewed by the police claimed to have heard two loud bangs and then rushed from their hotel room to assist the victim.

Criminal Investigation Department representatives arrived after the scene was secured to take over the investigation.

