Photo gallery: Belle Aire College Ministry hosts chalk wall for Valentine’s Day

Photos by Steve Barnum / Staff Writer

The Belle Aire College Ministry set up a chalk wall outside the Student Union building on Valentine’s Day, allowing students to display their idea of the perfect date.

Students took part by writing date ideas such as getting pizza, cuddling up to watch a movie and being together on a sunny day.

Josh Hornbaker, a college pastor at Bell Aire Baptist Church, asked students to write down their date ideas as something fun to do on Valentine’s Day, but the chalk wall was also a way to promote an event called “What does love look like?”

“We thought this would be a great way to get the word out and let people know (about the event),” Hornbaker said. “It’s a question people have and want to know, so we are going to talk about that and what it means for us.”

The event takes place at the Belle Aire Baptist Church on Feb. 15, at 7:45 p.m.

When asked what his idea of what love looks like, Hornbaker said, “I think love looks like a person that will protect and nurture. Those are the two biggest things, and, in order to do that, it takes sacrifice and commitment.”

