Raiders close out weekend with a win Texas A&M-CC

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-5) ended the weekend in the South Alabama Invitational with a rematch against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (2-10) that ended in the Blue Raiders favor by a final of 2-1.

Cori Jennings (4-3) was in the circle for Middle Tennessee, and she got off to a hot start with a two quick strikeouts in the top of the second inning. Overall, she did a solid job of holding the Islander offense silent, giving Middle a chance to win the game.

Middle Tennessee scored first with a bases-loaded walk to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Then in the top of the sixth with two runners on base, the Islanders hit a double to tie the game at one. The Blue Raiders answered back in the home half of the sixth when Austyn Whaley hit a single to score Precious Birdsong from second giving Middle Tennessee the lead. The Islanders tried answering back, and put a runner on first with two outs. Jennings closed the game down and struck out the Islander batter swinging, giving the Raiders the win by a close score of 2-1.

Jennings wins in a close pitching duel

Jennings was credited with her fourth win of the season. She was outstanding as she pitched a complete game, allowing one run off eight hits, walking one and striking out four.

One thing Jennings has done well for the Blue Raiders is save the team’s bullpen consistently. This marks the fourth time she’s pitched a complete game, proving that she was a reliable pickup in the off-season.

Precious Birdsong solid in tournament

Birdsong went 2-3 today with two singles. Birdsong was also named on the all tournament team. Birdsong went 6-12, with six stolen bases, and a .538 fielding percentage, which was the highest on the team.

Who’s next

The Blue Raiders will be back in action on Wednesday for their home opener against Austin Peay in Murfreesboro. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

