Raiders lose series finale to Georgia Southern

The Blue Raider baseball team lost the rubber match against Georgia Southern this afternoon in Statesboro by a score of 8-5.

A four-run seventh inning by the Eagles gave them the lead and they held the Raiders off in the last two frames.

Aaron Aucker went 2-4 with three RBIs and helped Middle Tennessee start their comeback in the fourth inning. Austin Dennis also went 2-4 and scored on each of Aucker’s knocks.

RBI’s from Kaleb King and Will Schnure gave the Blue Raiders a brief 4-3 lead, before Georgia Southern took it right back on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth.

Aucker’s second hit gave the Blue Raiders a 5-4 lead in the fifth, but the Eagles scored four in the seventh. It was a hole too deep to climb out of and the Blue Raiders lost the rubber match of the series to the tune of 8-5.

Sophomore Carson Lester had his first career start after going 3-0 last season in 42 innings of relief. Lester went 2.2 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and struck out four batters. Tyler Holcomb gave the Raiders 2.1 strong innings in relief giving up just one run and striking out three hitters.

The Raiders will make the trip back to Murfreesboro today and prepare for a match-up with the Lipscomb University Bison at Ken Dugan field in Nashville on Tuesday night at 4 p.m.

