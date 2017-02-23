Raiders tripped up against Bison in makeup game

Photo / Sidelines Archives

MTSU lost their third straight game to the Lipscomb Bison by a score of 3-2 this evening at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville.

This is the second time in the last three games that MTSU has lost by one run.

Lipscomb starter Dayton Tripp (1-1) turned in his best start of the young season, going seven innings and giving up just two earned runs on five hits and nine strikeouts. Tripp also did a great job staying ahead in the count, only walking one Raider all night.

All of the scoring came in the third inning. In the top of the inning, Elliot Curtis collected his first career hit in his first career at-bat and was eventually knocked in on a double by birthday boy Riley Delgado to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Austin Dennis came to the plate and doubled to bring Delgado around and give the Raiders a brief 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Bison were able to able to get to redshirt freshman Devin Conn (1-1) for three runs. Conn turned in a quality start for the Raiders, going four innings giving up just the three runs on three hits and striking out three batters. Conn had a quick first inning by getting a 6-4-3 double play ball to end the Bison threat. He also got a huge strikeout in the third to stop the Bison from inflicting any further damage.

The Raiders got a strong outing from their bullpen. Relievers Blake Stansberry and Reed Clements combined for four innings pitched with nine strikeouts and just one hit. Clements struck out the last five Lipscomb hitters of the night and got a “strike ’em out, throw ’em out” double play for the first two outs in the seventh. The baserunner caught stealing was the first caught stealing this season for Lipscomb after a great throw from Blue Raider catcher Chaz Vesser.

The Raiders will look to get back on track Friday at 3 p.m. against Big 10 foe Northwestern at Reese Smith Field in Murfreesboro. The Raiders will be home all weekend as a part of the Mule Mix Classic, including games against Bowling Green on Saturday and Missouri State on Sunday.

