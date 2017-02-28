Recap: The 89th Academy Awards and its most buzzworthy moments

Photo Courtesy of Oscars Facebook Page

Story by Wes McIntyre

The 89th Academy Awards featured many non-surprises — Meryl Streep was nominated for the 20th time, and Jimmy Kimmel dissed Matt Damon for the 20,000th time — and several memorable, if not historic moments. Below is a recap of the ones that had viewers buzzing:

Of course, Justin Timberlake killed his performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar for his role in “Moonlight.”

"It was about Juan. It was about Chiron. It was about Paula." Congratulations to Mahershala Ali, an inspiration to us all. #MOONLIGHT ✨ pic.twitter.com/gGKKgB80Ha — MOONLIGHT Movie (@moonlightmov) February 27, 2017

Despite negative reviews, “Suicide Squad” won for its makeup and hairstyling.

Congrats Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini & Christopher Nelson. This marks the team’s first Academy Award. #Oscars #SuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/NpynH5SXNa — Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) February 27, 2017

Colleen Atwood won in Costume Design for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Considering this was her twelfth nomination and fourth win since 1995 in this category, it didn’t come as a huge surprise to many.

Congrats to now four time Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood who brought her magic to the Wizarding World. #Oscars #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/81ZUsAVJXH — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 27, 2017

Viola Davis won her first Oscar for “Fences,” making her the first black woman to win a Tony, Emmy and Oscar for acting. She gave one of the most beautiful and emotional speeches of the night.

Asghar Farhadi’s film “The Salesman” won Best Foreign Language Film. Anousheh Ansari gave a politically charged speech on Farhadi’s behalf, stating that the director’s absence was out of respect for the people of his country and the six others who were restricted travel to the U.S. due to the controversial travel ban.

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country." Best foreign language film winner Asghar Farhadi's #Oscars acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/TqHBdaGQh6 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 27, 2017

The family favorite “Zootopia” won Best Animated Feature Film.

The annual memoriam segment respected the many lives lost this past year with the exception of Jan Chapman, an Australian producer whose picture was used in place of the late Australian costume designer Jan Patterson. The flub was a comical, albeit unfortunate, part of the night.

THAT'S NOT JANET PATTERSON! #OSCARS Jan Chapman is ok — Fiona Williams (@anythingbutfifi) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

And for some comedic relief, Matt Damon got played off while presenting an award, perpetuating his long-standing, hilarious feud with Jimmy Kimmel. Who knew Kimmel was a conductor?

Trolling Alert! Maybe that #Oscars beef between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon isn’t over. https://t.co/zXTBW7HlUJ pic.twitter.com/8UeWnWle7P — E! News (@enews) February 27, 2017

At the age of 32, Damien Chazelle made history as he is the youngest in to win the award of Best Directing for “La La Land.”

#LaLaLand's Damien Chazelle made #Oscars history last night, as the youngest Best Director winner of all time https://t.co/VqvnEAukpv pic.twitter.com/PmMPrlmz9f — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

Emma Stone won her first Oscar for her leading role in “La La Land.”

Here’s to the fools who dream. ❤️ Emma Stone wins @TheAcademy Award for Best Actress for #LALALAND! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lR8Yw3JZwW — La La Land (@LaLaLand) February 27, 2017

Finally, in the biggest snafu of the night (and perhaps in the history of the show), “La La Land” was accidentally awarded the Best Picture award. “Moonlight” was the actual winner, making it the first film with an all-black cast and the first LGBTQ film to do so.

You can find the full list of winners here.

To contact Lifestyles Editor Marissa Gaston email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.