Sidelines Singles’ Day Playlist

Every year, halfway through February, happy couples everywhere enjoy each other’s company, celebrating love and consumerism on Valentine’s Day.

Simultaniously, the rest of the world scoffs, cries and memes our way through the heart-filled hell that is Single’s Awareness Day.

To help you muddle your way through until tomorrow’s discount candy, check out our playlist of the 14 best lonely jams.

Whether you need to cry about a break-up or listen to an empowering song for the solo, check out our Spotify playlist while you look down on all of your Facebook friends’ cheesy posts.

