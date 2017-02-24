Sissom wins C-USA Classroom Champion Award

Photo by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

Middle Tennessee Lady Raider junior guard Abbey Sissom was awarded the Conference USA Classroom Champion Award today.

A Woodbury resident and a Cannon County High School graduate, she’s averaged nine points a game this season, good enough for third best on the team. She’s also hit the second most threes with 53 and ranks second on the team with 106 assists. Sissom has also been durable, playing the second-most minutes on the team with 949 thus far.

Sissom’s best game was against the Tulane Green Waves on December 3. Sissom scored a career-high 21 points on seven made shots from the floor while playing the entire way in the 62-59 Lady Raider victory.

An Exercise Science and Physical Therapy major, Sissom has an accumulative GPA of 3.79. She is also a two time recipient of the C-USA Commissioner’s Medal, has been a member of the Dean’s list every semester and participates in local community service projects including the Special Olympics and National Reading in Schools Day.

Sissom and the Lady Raiders will host the UAB Blazers on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. in their final home game of the year.

