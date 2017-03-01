Stockstill to miss spring practice after shoulder surgery

Photo by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill underwent shoulder surgery today and will miss the spring drills, head coach Rick Stockstill announced today.

Stockstill got off to a hot start this past season, even breaking the MTSU passing touchdowns record once held by Wes Counts. After suffering a broken collarbone against UTSA, Stockstill rehabbed and worked his way into playing condition.

He did what many believed he couldn’t do by returning to action in the team’s bowl game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. While the team ultimately lost, Stockstill looked sharp in throwing for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

Stockstill finished the year with 3,233 yards, 31 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.

While he will miss the spring drills, coach Stockstill is confident that he will be ready for the upcoming season.

“”The doctors just went in and cleaned some stuff up in his shoulder but he should be ready to go this summer,” Stockstill said in an interview with MT Athletics today. “He will be held out of spring drills.”

The Blue Raiders’ spring drills begin on March 15 and their first game of the season is set for September 2 against Vanderbilt.

