The 13 best commercials from Super Bowl LI

Whether you are still on a high from watching Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl victory or you can’t seem to lift your hanging head after an extremely tight loss, this year’s million-dollar commercials kept everyone entertained.

Twitter was completely taken over by the 2017 Super Bowl commercials with the trending hashtag #SuperBowlCommercials. As usual, this year’s most awaited commercials featured some of the biggest celebrity names, some of which included Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy and Snoop Dogg.

Snickers introduced a more innovative technique to reach potential customers in 2017: the first-ever live Superbowl commercial.

If you missed the commercials — or if you watched them and can’t get enough of them — here is a list of the 13 best Super Bowl commercials of 2017.

Skittles: “Romance”

In their 2017 commercial, Skittles created a romantic scene that featured a boy trying to get the girl, but instead of throwing stones at the upstairs window, skittles were tossed. An assembly line is formed to catch the skittles by mouth, beginning with the girl of interest and ending with a beaver.

Buick: Big Game Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr

Buick cleverly emphasized their new sleek style by comparing it to a little league football player transforming into Cam Newton on the field. As Newton completes the pass for a touchdown, the coach claims, “If that’s a buick then I’m a supermodel,” and he suddenly morphs into model Miranda Kerr.

Bai: ft. Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken

Bai’s entire commercial sees Christopher Walken reciting the lyrics to *NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” Bai investor and former *NSYNC member Justin Timberlake makes an appearance and serves as the cherry on top of a great commercial.

NFL: “Super Bowl Baby Legends”

The NFL claimed that football is family in their 2017 baby legend ad. It features former football legends, such as Mike Ditka and Michael Irvin, as toddlers. At the end of their message, it asks, “Who’s next?”

T-Mobile: #BagsOfUnlimited with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart

People either loved this commercial or totally hated it. Martha Stewart attempts to tell viewers how awesome T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan is, but Snoop suggests words other than awesome. Choose your own adjective to explain the new plan, but rest assured that it’s all that and more.

Mr. Clean: “Cleaner of Your Dreams”

After this ad, nobody will look at Mr. Clean the same way again. A more seductive side of the professional cleaner is shown and is not easily forgotten. One Twitter user tweeted, “Mr. Clean is not your mom’s old household cleaner anymore!”

Kia: ft. Melissa McCarthy

As Melissa McCarthy strives to save the world, she can’t escape her terrible luck. Kia claims that it’s hard to be a warrior but easy to drive like one. It’s hilarious and worth watching.

Audi: “Daughter” #DriveProgress

Audi took on a very controversial topic to catch viewers’ attention, but you don’t have to be a feminist to enjoy this meaningful ad. In the commercial, a dad is worried that he will have to soon tell his daughter that no matter how hard she works throughout her life, she will never be as worthy as a man. They complete the powerful message, assuring millions of viewers: “Audi is committed to equal pay for equal work.”

Honda: “Year Books”

Honda encouraged its customers to chase their dreams by displaying a yearbook of successful celebrities, such as Magic Johnson, Tina Fey and Jimmy Kimmel, sharing their personal words of advice. With Honda, all dreams are within reach.

Coca-Cola: “America the Beautiful”

Rather than releasing a new ad, Coca-Cola reran the commercial they debuted in 2014. In the background, Katharine Lee’s “America the Beautiful” plays but not just in English. The lyrics are sung in Spanish and Hindi as well. A twitter user tweeted, “Nice ad @CocaCola! May all the commercials be about how great America already is! #SuperBowlCommercials.”

Airbnb: “We Accept”

Politics aside, this commercial was great, and viewers thought so too. Airbnb supports the kindness of man, and they extend their support through their hashtag #weaccept that is shown at the end of the commercial.

Stranger Things 2 Announcement

This commercial was the biggest tease and a genius strategy. Nothing gets people talking like leaving them wanting more. The ad begins with a clip of a vintage commercial for Eggo waffles, but it quickly transforms into something stranger. Tune in to Netflix this Halloween to watch the second season.

Snickers: Live Commercial ft. Adam Driver

As mentioned previously, Snickers created the first live Super Bowl commercial ever, and that’s exactly how this advertisement earned its spot in the top 13. With more companies trying to reach viewers, we can expect to see more innovative ways of advertising in the near future.

According to CNN, Minneapolis will host the 2018 Super Bowl and the next assortment of incredible advertisements. But you can keep watching these on a loop until then.

