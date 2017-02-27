Ty Petty’s final outing in the ‘Boro | Photo Gallery

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor and Rusty Ellis / Assistant Sports Editor

After a dominating high school career at Riverdale that saw her hoist three gold TSSAA championship trophies, Petty made the decision to continue her athletic career at Middle Tennessee State University. Coming in as freshman, Petty doned the number 20 in honor of the late Lady Raider Tina Stewart.

In her past few years, Petty has awed fans of Blue Raider nation with her abilities to lead like few before her and like those after her will only aspire to. Petty has been apart of two C-USA Championship teams, one of which she was named MVP of the tournament (2016).

On Sunday night, Petty laced up one final time as over 3,500 fans gathered to watch history unfold. The point-guard led her team to a dominating 87-56 victory over UAB, scoring nine points and dishing 12 assists.

While she was one of the best on the court, Petty will most be remembered for the impact she had on the Murfreesboro community in her time at both Riverdale and MTSU.

Relive her final game at the “Glass House” with Devin P. Grimes’ photo gallery below:

