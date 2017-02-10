Upshaw rebounds with strong performance after lackluster weekend

Photo by David Chamberlain / Staff Writer

Reggie Upshaw led Middle Tennessee in a victory over Old Dominion Thursday night. The Blue Raiders suffered a loss to UTEP, in which Upshaw was scoreless. Upshaw is a leader on the team and as the season continues, they will need him to step up as they edge closer to the C-USA Tournament.

Against the Monarchs, Upshaw returned to his high level of play. He drilled two shots from behind the arc and did his work inside as well. He shot efficiently, going 7-of-13 from the floor. He led the team with 18 points and distributed the ball, recording three assists.

“Reggie and I had a great individual meeting on Monday morning. We just talked about everything,” said Head coach Kermit Davis.” He was disappointed. I didn’t have to tell Reggie much. We communicated on what exactly the player he is, how does he want to be remembered.”

“He didn’t play with a ton of passion in El Paso. The last two days were two of his very best.”

The night was also a celebration of Upshaw’s 129th game as Blue Raider which is a new school record. The Blue Raiders and Upshaw will look to close out the season strong as they prepare to defend their conference title in Birmingham next month.

