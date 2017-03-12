Lady Raiders place 10th in MountainView Collegiate tournament

Photo by Brent Beerends / MT Athletics

The Lady Raider golf team finished in 10th place this weekend in the MountanView Collegiate tournament in Tuscon, Arizona was hosted by the University of Missouri and Kansas State University.

The Arizona Lady Wildcats cruised to the victory on their home course, as they were the only team to shoot under par in the thirteen-team field.

The Lady Raiders, Tigers, and Wildcats (of Arizona and Kansas State), were joined by New Mexico State, Houston, UNLV, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Central Arkansas, North Texas, Colorado State and Redlands Community College of Oklahoma.

The participants for MTSU in the tournament were Jenna Burris, Samantha Gotcher, Hanley Long, Lacie York and Cynthia Bounleutay.

Raiders show big improvement in day three

The Lady Raiders showed their biggest improvement in the final round of the tournament, finishing 12-over in the end after going 21-over over on day two and 32-over on day one.

The Raiders were led in the third round by Sophomores Jenna Burris and Hanley Long. The duo each finished 1-under for their final rounds and ended the tournament on a high note for coach Chris Adams.

The Lady Raiders finished day three with 15 birdies to push their tournament total to 35.

Final Scorecard

Final Individual scorecard for the Lady Raiders.

Final scorecard for @MT_WGolf in Mountanview Collegiate tourney pic.twitter.com/e51YWMu89Q — Anthony Fiorella (@A_Fiorella74) March 12, 2017

What’s Next?

The Lady Raiders will have a month to fine tune their game as they prepare for The Brickyard Collegiate tournament at the Brickyard Golf Club in Macon, Georgia on April 10-11.

Follow MTSU Golf beat writers Anthony Fiorella (@A_Fiorella74), Ryan Nixon (@RNixon32), and Stephen Smith (@StEvo_Shield) on Twitter for more coverage.

For more sports stories, follow us on at MTSU Sidelines on Facebook and on Twitter and Periscope at @Sidelines_Sport.

To contact Sports Editor Tyler Lamb (@Tlamb35), email sports@mtsusidelines.com.