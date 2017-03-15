MTSU Men’s Golf Team ties for second in Lamkin Grips SD Classic

Photo by Brent Beerends / MT Athletics

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raider men’s golf tied for second in the Lamkin Grips SD Classic that took place March 13-14.

The Blue Raiders were two-under in the three-round, two-day tournament, fourteen strokes behind tournament winner Ole Miss, which finished at 16-under. MTSU tied with North Carolina and Texas for second place.

Good start to finish performance

The Blue Raiders finished the first round on Monday at two-under, which put them in third for the tournament after one round.

The second round was the team’s worst round, going three-over to wrap up the first day of the tournament. Middle Tennessee followed that up with a solid second-round showing to make sure they stayed near the top of the leaderboard, tied for sixth at one-over going into the third and final round.

Turmoil near the top of the leaderboard and a strong third round allowed for MTSU to move to second in the tournament, as they shot for three-under to wrap up their tournament.

Two players finish top-20 for MTSU

Freshman Chip Thomas led the team at three-under for the tournament and finished tied for 11th overall. Thomas laid a solid foundation by shooting par in rounds one and two, but his best round was in the third where he shot three-under.

Sophomore Marcus Byrd finished tied for 18th overall and second on the team, finishing one-under in the tournament. Byrd started out slow after shooting three-over in the first round, but was able to right the ship in round two and shoot par. Round three saw Byrd shoot four-under, which brought his tournament total one stroke below par.

What’s next?

MTSU Men’s golf’s next tournament is the Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Georgia, March 19-21.

