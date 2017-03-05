Petty’s career day leads Lady Raiders to victory at FAU

Photo by Devin P. Grimes / MTSU Sidelines

The Lady Raiders traveled to Boca Raton for the last game of the regular season against Florida Atlantic University. Middle Tennessee (19-9, 14-3 C-USA) was locked in a tight game against Florida Atlantic until they pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning by a final score of 71-59

Ty Petty and Alex Johnson led the way for Middle Tennessee. Johnson finished with 15 points and a team-high four assists. Petty had the hot hand for the Lady Raiders, as she finished with 33 points on 10-18 shooting, including five three-pointers.

The Lady Raiders continued their good shooting in this game. They finished an even 50% from the floor going 24-48, although Petty was the only Lady Raider that could get it going from behind the arc. She had five of the six made three-pointers for Middle Tennessee.

Gabby Lyon slides under the Radar

Gabby Lyon had a sneaky good game, finishing with 11 points on 4-7 shooting and eight rebounds. She also had two blocks and four steals.

The Blue Raiders will need Lyon to play at this level in the tournament. This kind of play will keep the focus off Petty and Johnson, as well as bring some balance to the Lady Raiders.

Bench Play Down The Stretch

Although the Lady Raiders came away with a win, they will need more contributions from the bench. Five players off the bench failed to score a point. They also combined for zero assists and only one rebound. Only one player off the bench played double-digit minutes.

The Lady Raiders will need more production from their bench if they want to make a deep run into the conference tournament.

What’s Next?

Middle Tennessee will travel to Birmingham, Alabama for the Conference USA tournament on March 8. The Lady Raiders have the second best record in the conference and will have a first round bye to start the tournament.

