Photo gallery: Blue Raiders 93, FAU 59 | Sat., March 4, 2017

Photo by Darwin Moore / MTSU Sidelines

Story by Tyler Lamb / Sports Editor

Saturday’s night’s final home game of the season was bittersweet in a sense that MTSU dominated the scoreboard, but also said goodbye to four top-notch athletes.

Reggie Upshaw, JaCorey Williams, Xavier Habersham, and Aldonis Foote are all four important members of the Blue Raider program. Over the past few years, Murfreesboro has seen MTSU basketball do great things.

From claiming back-to-back C-USA titles, to beating Michigan State in the 2016 NCAA tournament, Blue Raider nation has watched this team grow up fast. Looking back on each and every milestone, they have been accomplished with the help of these four men.

On Saturday, 8,806 fans gathered not only wish them well, but to thank them.

Below are photos from the emotional, yet celebratory night:

