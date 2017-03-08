Recap: The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo Courtesy of Getty Images for iHeartMedia / Kevin Winter via Newsday.com

Story by Tayhlor Stephenson / Staff Writer

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired Sunday. Ryan Seacrest hosted the show, and with the eager approval of fans, many big-name artists either performed or presented.

Katy Perry started the show off with a bang with a performance of her new song, “Chained to the Rhythm” ft. Skip Marley. Perry showcased her energetic presence with a stellar performance, and she did it with the help from a huge inflatable hamster onstage. Perry also shocked fans with the debut of her brand new haircut.

“I had always wanted to do a pixie cut,” Perry told Seacrest. “I saw Scarlett Johansson (at an Oscar party), and she had the same cut and I was like, ‘Dang that’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I could do that too and maybe look half as good.’”

The Chainsmokers, the most winningest artists of the night, claimed four total wins including Best New Artist and Best New Pop Artist. The duo took the stage singing “Paris” then transitioned to their collaboration of “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay, another 2017 iHeartRadio award winner. Coldplay received the award for Best Tour with their “Head Full of Dreams Tour” along with an award for “Hymn for the Weekend”.

Big Sean presented the biggest award of the night to the deserving Bruno Mars. The 21-time Grammy nominee took home iHeartRadio’s Innovator Award. After being named the 2017 Innovator of the Year, Mars instantly broke out into his performance. He began with a throwback of his hit “Treasure” and finished with his crowd-pleasing latest single “That’s What I Like.”

“Thank you, iHeart,” Mars shouted just before being handed his award.

Other notable performers include Big Sean, Ed Sheeran and Thomas Rhett. Big Sean performed his single “Bounce Back” while Sheeran wowed fans with back-to-back hits “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” Rhett stuck to his country roots, performing “Star of the Show.”

Miley Cyrus also made an appearance to introduce her sister, Noah Cyrus, to the stage. The youngest Cyrus sister sang her single “Make Me (Cry)” which featured Labrinth.

“2017 is about to be Noah’s year!” Miley screamed just before handing the mic over to her little sister. Miley also sported a billboard poster saying “I heart Noah Cyrus” throughout her sister’s performance.

Before the show even aired, the iHeartRadio audience was asked to vote for the Best Fan Army via social media. The category reached an outstanding 39 million votes, with the majority of votes casted for Fifth Harmony and the Harmonizers.

“Y’all have been working so hard, and we have been working just as hard. We’ll be sure to make y’all so proud. Y’all stay tuned for new music,” Dinah Jane, a member of the all-female group, said in her acceptance speech.

Lastly, Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” was named Song of the Year. Timberlake was up against Sia, The Chainsmokers, Drake, and Twenty One Pilots.

