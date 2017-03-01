‘Take it Off Tuesday’ hosted by June Anderson Center as part of ‘Love Your Body Week’

Photo and Story by Robin Duff / Contributing Writer

The June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students encouraged women to go makeup free with Take it Off Tuesday in the Business and Aerospace Building.

Take it Off Tuesday is part of the Love Your Body Week put on by the JAC and co-sponsored by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and the week will feature several events promoting positive body image.

“We’re embracing natural beauty by encouraging women to take off their makeup,” said Diamond Harris, a senior majoring in child development and family studies and an intern with the JAC.

The table offered students a chance to wipe off their makeup in a mirror and take a moment to appreciate their own natural beauty. Students were encouraged to take a picture and upload it to social media using the hashtag #ILovemybody.

“Women sometimes hide behind makeup,” said Bianca Spencer, an alumna of MTSU and previous member of Delta Sigma Theta. “We encourage them to wipe it off in the mirror to understand that their natural beauty is something that they should embrace and love. Because it’s a part of them.”

The table also offered free water bottles to remind people to stay hydrated and keep their skin healthy.

“Drinking water hydrates skin and clears up the imperfections that people don’t like about their skin,” Harris said. “So it also encourages (women) to have a healthy diet as well.”

Other events this week include a presentation on women in STEM by Dr. Dorothy Phillips on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Tom Jackson Building.

“(It’s empowering) if women can see other women doing well in professions where men are mostly dominant,” said Barbara Scales, the director of the JAC.

A Clinique giveaway will take place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the MTSU Science Building atrium. Clinique will be offering free makeup, lotions and facial products.

Also on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., there will be a presentation in BAS room S326 titled “Body Craze.” The presentation will be focused on positive body image and self-love.

On Friday, the JAC will be traveling around campus with their Golf Cart of Inspiration, giving away goodie bags and compliments to students.

“Something we need to do more as a society is to inspire other people and empower them,” Scales said. “I love the Golf Cart of Inspiration because, hopefully, it will do just that.”

More information on the June Anderson Center and the events of Love Your Body Week can be found at the JAC’s website.

