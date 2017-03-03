‘The Country Column’ 03/02/2017

Photo Courtesy of LiveforLiveMusic.com

In case you missed anything in the country music world this week, your weekly country music news recap is right here:

In preparation for a tribute concert, Willie Nelson has teamed up with the family of the late Merle Haggard to celebrate what would have been Haggard’s 80th birthday. “Sing Me Back Home: The Music Of Merle Haggard” will take place on April 6 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. In a press release, Theresa Haggard said, “Please come join me and my family at this fantastic show that Merle would be so proud of.”

The growing list of performers includes Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, John Mellencamp and many more. Ticket sales began Thursday, so hurry and claim your spot to what is sure to be an unforgettable night in country music.

On Monday country music singer and radio personality Chuck Wicks survived a car accident. He was accompanied by his two “America’s Morning Show” co-hosts, Ty Bentli and Kelly Ford, along with the show’s producer, Glen Johnson. They were on their way to New Orleans in the midst of a rainstorm when their car began to hydroplane after coming in contact with a puddle. Their car then tumbled into a water-filled ditch.

“Talk about Slow Motion. It was (as) if the world literally stopped,” Wicks shared in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Luckily, everyone is safe, but Wicks’ injuries are causing him tremendous pain. With a fractured skull and a cervical vertebrae fracture, the “Stealing Cinderella” singer refused to be anything but thankful for his survival. He considers himself lucky to have escaped both death and paralysis. With a little help from a neck brace, Wicks is now on the road to recovery.

“Be safe out there. Don’t take anything for granted,” Wicks said.

