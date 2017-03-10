The Country Column: March 10

Photo Courtesy of CBS News

Story by Tayhlor Stephenson / Staff Writer

In case you missed anything in the country music world this week, your weekly country music news recap is right here:

It’s been announced that the late Joey Feek of the Grammy-winning duo, Joey+Rory, will make her solo country debut on April 7. The album was first released in 2005, but it was only available at Joey+Rory shows and on their page for a brief time. Now, all fans will be given the chance to remember Joey by her music. “If Not for You,” formerly titled Strong Enough to Cry, was produced by her husband, Rory, along with Bill McDermott and will consist of 12 songs.

A little over a year ago, Joey died from Stage 4 cervical cancer at age 40. Since then, Rory has managed to keep fans in the know with his blog “This Life I Live” and also with social media.

On Saturday Rory took to Instagram to honor his wife on the one-year anniversary of her death. He shared a series of three photos, each full of love.

The first image shows Joey with Rory’s two daughters, Heidi and Hopie, and the couple’s daughter, Indiana, sitting on a porch swing.

… remembering you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:08am PST

The second image shows Joey’s gravesite that sits on the couple’s farmland, adorned with flowers.

…missing you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:14am PST

The third and final image is a photo of the couple, happy together.

…loving you. A post shared by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Tim McGraw’s latest movie appearance in “The Shack” hit theaters last Friday. The film not only stars McGraw, but it also features some of his music with his wife, Faith Hill. The soundtrack features Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson and Dan+Shay. If that’s not enough reason to see the movie, McGraw also narrates the film.

Various country music artists received recognition at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards that aired Sunday. Winner of Best New Country Artist Kelsea Ballerini welcomed fellow country music musician Thomas Rhett to the stage for a live performance. Rhett also took home the award for Country Artist of the Year.

Florida Georgia Line represented country music by presenting for Best New Artist, an award that went to The Chainsmokers.

Other country music awards that were not aired on the show include Country Song of the Year, which went to “Somewhere On A Beach” by Dierks Bentley and Country Album of the Year to “Traveller” by Chris Stapleton.

Check back next Friday for more country music news!

To contact Lifestyles Editor Marissa Gaston email lifestyles@mtsusidelines.com.

For more updates, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter/Instagram at @Sidelines_Life.