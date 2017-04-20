Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ is damn good

Photo Courtesy of DJBooth.net

Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated fourth studio album “DAMN.” dropped Friday morning, and excited fans have had nothing but great things to say about Lamar’s album so far.

The album starts with the track called “BLOOD,” which is a minute-and-a-half-long intro where Lamar briefly addresses the criticism of his music. “BLOOD” transitions beautifully into “DNA,” and that’s where he continues to talk about his critics — especially Geraldo Rivera, who criticized Lamar’s performance of “Alright” at the BET Awards. “DNA” is filled with hard, honest lyrics and insane beats throughout, making it a classic hype song.

Lamar brings you back down from the pulse-inducing song with “YAH,” which is very chill in comparison. With soft instrumentals and a little singing from Lamar on the chorus, “YAH” is an opportunity Lamar to throw shots at Rivera one more time.

Rihanna, U2 and Zacari are the only artists featured on the album on “LOYALTY,” “XXX” and “LOVE” respectively; these songs seem to be the ones that the fans are really gravitating to.

They’re slow chill songs with great lyrics and instrumentals.

But “FEAR” should definitely be on everyone’s favorite list as one of Lamar’s standouts on the entire album. The vulnerability comes through as he opens up about all of the fears he has or had in his life. It’s refreshing to listen to seeing as how it’s often foreign or looked down upon when a man shows vulnerability or fear.

The last song on the album is “DUCKWORTH,” which ended on a lyric was from “BLOOD,” which is a great ending to the album.

All in all, this album is masterpiece after masterpiece. It’s amazing through and through. The album sits at its rightfully owned number-one spot on the iTunes charts. There isn’t one song that I wanted to skip or bored me. It was a pleasure listening to him again, and there are rumors going around that he will drop another album any day now so fingers crossed for another blessing.

