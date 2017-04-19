MTSU football’s offensive line coach Rick Mallory suffers heart attack

Photo courtesy of Rick Mallory / Facebook

UPDATE at 9:45 p.m.:

Original story at 9:07 p.m.:

Middle Tennessee offensive line coach Rick Mallory suffered a heart attack and a spiral arterial tear Monday afternoon. His wife, Shannon, took to Facebook to confirm the rumors and ask for prayers of continual healing.

Shannon said her husband knew something was wrong immediately after his workout. After meeting with the team trainer and team doctor, Mallory was sent to Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center cardiologist who was in his Murfreesboro office on Monday.

“Dr. Abu quickly got Rick to the cath lab for a procedure, which found the tear that had completely collapsed in his artery. Four stints repaired it. There are still two remaining blockages which will need [stents], but cannot be done immediately due to inflammation that has occurred because of last night’s procedure,” she said.

Mallory was then transported to Vanderbilt Monday night where he will rest for the next three days in their cardiac intensive care unit, until his next procedure.

“According to his doctors at Vandy, he had a good night and is doing well this morning,” Shannon Mallory said. “He is a good man, and the girls and I really need him here with us.”

A father to six, the 57-year-old is headed into his fifth season at MTSU. Prior to taking over the O-line last season, Mallory served as the tight ends and offensive tackles coach.

