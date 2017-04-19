MTSU football’s offensive line coach Rick Mallory suffers heart attack

Photo courtesy of Rick Mallory / Facebook
UPDATE at 9:45 p.m.:
Original story at 9:07 p.m.:
Middle Tennessee offensive line coach Rick Mallory suffered a heart attack and a spiral arterial tear Monday afternoon. His wife, Shannon, took to Facebook to confirm the rumors and ask for prayers of continual healing.
Shannon said her husband knew something was wrong immediately after his workout. After meeting with the team trainer and team doctor, Mallory was sent to Dr. Ahmad Abu-Halimah, a Vanderbilt University Medical Center cardiologist who was in his Murfreesboro office on Monday.
“Dr. Abu quickly got Rick to the cath lab for a procedure, which found the tear that had completely collapsed in his artery. Four stints repaired it. There are still two remaining blockages which will need [stents], but cannot be done immediately due to inflammation that has occurred because of last night’s procedure,” she said.
Mallory was then transported to Vanderbilt Monday night where he will rest for the next three days in their cardiac intensive care unit, until his next procedure.
“According to his doctors at Vandy, he had a good night and is doing well this morning,” Shannon Mallory said. “He is a good man, and the girls and I really need him here with us.”
A father to six, the 57-year-old is headed into his fifth season at MTSU. Prior to taking over the O-line last season, Mallory served as the tight ends and offensive tackles coach.
Apr 26, 2017 - 01:11 PM
I have known Coach Mallory for some time now, he used to be teach in the same English department as my mom and was an assistant football coach at my high school, Union City High School, before he came to MTSU five years ago.
While heart attacks are very serious, I know several family members of mine that have suffered clots or had heart attacks and have gone on to live active and healthy lifestyles. I think that with the shape that Coach Mallory is in that he will not have a hard time doing the same.
In these hard times, try not to focus on what’s going wrong; try to focus on the good things you all have going for you. It is easy to let life get you down when the going gets tough, but that’s when the tough get going. I pray Coach will be able to do just that.
I am sending prayers and wishes his way. He is a well respected, well spoken, kind individual that loves him so Golden Tornadoes and Blue Raider football. He was known for being a great teacher in our school and the students all liked him. I am wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for strength for his family as well. I know his son too who also taught and coached at my high school before leaving for Florida to follow his wife for her physical therapy career. They are a good family who I know will be able to push through these hard times.