MTSU student, Alpha Omicron Pi member arrested for assault, other charges

Gabriella Lindskoug, an MTSU student and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority member, was arrested for public intoxication, underage consumption, resisting arrest and assault on Sunday at approximately 1:13 a.m.

Murfreesboro Police responded to where Lindskoug was attempting to enter the wrong apartment. The officer noticed that the student was stumbling while walking on the sidewalk, and the officer noticed blood on her right elbow.

The officer attempted to speak with Lindskoug, but she refused to talk and began screaming. She was unable to tell the officer where she lived or speak in coherent sentences, according to the report.

The officer then decided to arrest and handcuff Lindskoug for public intoxication. After being cuffed by the officer, Lindskoug began to jerk and pull away. The officer then grabbed her by both arms and started to walk her towards the patrol car. Lindskoug then began to kick her feet and kicked the officer in the shin, according to the report.

Lindskoug was held on the hood of the patrol car by the officer until two other officers arrived on the scene to assist in the arrest.

Lindskoug was then transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged accordingly.

For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.

To contact News Editor Brinley Hineman, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.