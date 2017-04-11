MTSU student, Alpha Omicron Pi member arrested for assault, other charges

Gabriella Lindskoug, an MTSU student and Alpha Omicron Pi sorority member, was arrested for public intoxication, underage consumption, resisting arrest and assault on Sunday at approximately 1:13 a.m.
Murfreesboro Police responded to where Lindskoug was attempting to enter the wrong apartment. The officer noticed that the student was stumbling while walking on the sidewalk, and the officer noticed blood on her right elbow.
The officer attempted to speak with Lindskoug, but she refused to talk and began screaming. She was unable to tell the officer where she lived or speak in coherent sentences, according to the report.
The officer then decided to arrest and handcuff Lindskoug for public intoxication. After being cuffed by the officer, Lindskoug began to jerk and pull away. The officer then grabbed her by both arms and started to walk her towards the patrol car. Lindskoug then began to kick her feet and kicked the officer in the shin, according to the report.
Lindskoug was held on the hood of the patrol car by the officer until two other officers arrived on the scene to assist in the arrest.
Lindskoug was then transported to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was charged accordingly.
For more news, follow us at www.mtsusidelines.com, on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on Twitter at @Sidelines_News.
To contact News Editor Brinley Hineman, email newseditor@mtsusidelines.com.
Apr 11, 2017 - 12:16 PM
Why does this need to be on sidelines?
Apr 14, 2017 - 10:40 AM
That’s a question that’s been asked a lot lately and with good reason. Sidelines covers everything related to MTSU and the Middle Tennessee community. When a student is arrested, it’s important to cover since it pertains directly to our campus.
Thanks for asking and I hope this answers your question.
Apr 12, 2017 - 10:38 PM
Thank you for reporting the local news accurately and honestly. I appreciate having an informed campus. Keep up the good work.
Apr 12, 2017 - 11:35 PM
You state she was “charged accordingly.” You were so detailed in how she spoke and acted and for what she was detained. However, you left out what the actual charges were once she was booked into the county sheriff’s office. Report what she was actually charged with before making her sound like some kind of belligerent criminal arrested for felony assault.
Apr 14, 2017 - 10:43 AM
If you read the very first sentence in this article, you’ll be able to find the charges.
Apr 13, 2017 - 10:38 PM
This is a form of targeting the Greek community, and a defamation of character. This should have never been published on Sidelines, and I am really questioning the integrity of Sidelines writers and editors.
Apr 14, 2017 - 10:35 AM
We cover all student arrests regardless of who committed the crime. In fact, a student was arrested today and it was covered in the same fashion as the arrest of the student involved in Greek life.
Defamation of character is when a false statement is spread with the intent of harming that person. Everything published is accurate and came straight from the official arrest record.