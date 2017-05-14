Blue Raiders strand 15 baserunners on the way to 4-0 loss against Rice

Photo by Tyler Lamb / MT Athletics Communications

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-29, 9-19) failed to figure out Rice (24-28, 14-13) starter Willy Amador, and fell in the rubber match by a score of 4-0 on Mother’s Day in Houston.

The hard-throwing right-hander delivered 5.2 shutout innings, giving up seven hits and striking out four. Amador also stranded 11 Middle Tennessee baserunner’s throughout the afternoon.

The Owls were led offensively by right-fielder Charlie Warren who ended the game 1-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Warren had a two-run single in the third off of MT starter Jake Wyrick that gave Rice a 4-0 lead and ended the lefty’s day.

Wyrick lasted three innings and gave up a total of four runs on seven hits and two strikeouts before being relieved by freshman right-hander Devin Conn.

Conn did his part out of the bullpen, keeping Rice’s lead right where it was when he entered the ballgame.

MTSU had no shortage of hits throughout the game, as seven of the nine player’s in their lineup all collected a hit in the game.

Drew Huff paced Middle Tennessee at the plate, reaching base three times and ending the day 2-3 with two single’s.



T6: #Huff (@Drewhuff28) lofts his 2nd hit of the day to center! 2 outs. pic.twitter.com/BYSaxoXDBD — MT Baseball (@MT_Baseball) May 14, 2017

Middle Tennessee loaded the bases in the ninth inning and got the tying run to the plate, but stranded three more baserunners to end the ballgame, bringing their final total to 15.

Conn silences Rice bats out of the ‘pen

Freshman reliever Devin Conn worked quickly and effectively out of the bullpen to hold the Owls at bay.

Conn provided four innings of solid relief today, giving up just one hit. Conn tied his career-high in strikeouts in a game with seven.

Conn entered the game in the fourth inning, and immediately collected his first three strikeouts, including a big strikeout to end the inning that held Rice’s Dane Myers on third base to end the inning.

Conn breezed through innings five through eight, retiring 12 batters in a row at one point in the effort.

Box Score

What’s Next?

MTSU will finish out the 2017 season this week with their final four games. The Raiders will travel to Vanderbilt Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. game with the Commodores and will return home Thursday to begin a three-game series with Louisiana Tech.

