Drug deal gone wrong: Armed robbery reported at Campus Crossings

Murfreesboro police responded Wednesday evening to reports of an armed robbery at Campus Crossings Apartments on North Rutherford Boulevard. The victim said the suspect, named Devin, pulled a gun on him during a drug deal.

At approximately 5:18 p.m. the officer responded to a call from the victim through Teleserve, a MPD process that takes non-emergency reports through the telephone, according to the police report.

The victim said he had been robbed around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday after engaging in a drug deal with Devin, whom the victim described as a 5’8” black male with dreadlocks down to his shoulders. After the victim entered Devin’s four-door Audi in front of the P building to buy marijuana, Devin pulled a gun on the victim and demanded his wallet.

The suspect stole about $200, according to the victim.

