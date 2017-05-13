Mac DeMarco to perform show at Marathon Music Works on Wednesday

Photo by Coley Brown / Pitch Perfect PR

Slack rocker Mac DeMarco will be performing a show at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Wednesday.

DeMarco’s fanbase has grown significantly in the past few years, thanks to his track “Ode to Viceroy,” a song off his debut album “2” that captured the attention of many and created quite the fanbase for DeMarco. His fans only grew in number with the release of his sophomore record “Salad Days” in 2014. Now here we are in 2017, and DeMarco has just released another album “This Old Dog” earlier this month.

The third record is where artists really start to see a major rise or begin to see their demise peek into existence. However, based upon the look of DeMarco’s sold out Nashville show, the lazy-rock singer doesn’t show any signs of losing popularity.

While tickets may not be available via Marathon’s ticket distribution, fans can find a limited supply of pricier tickets on StubHub. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

