Mistakes cost Blue Raiders in 19-2 loss to LA Tech

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (23-31, 9-20) found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided affair on Friday, losing 19-2 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (36-17, 17-12).

The outcome was never really in doubt, as LA Tech scored six runs in the first inning. With the exception of the sixth inning, the Bulldogs scored in each inning of the game, which ended after seven innings due to the run rule.

The one bright side to MTSU’s day came in the form of a two-run home run from Aaron Aucker in the first inning, as it drove in MT’s only tallies in the game.

Louisiana Tech takes advantage of MTSU’s mistakes in first and don’t look back

Something that hurt the Blue Raiders from the start was their own mistakes. While starting pitcher Jake Wyrick started his day off with a strikeout, he made the first of many mistakes by hitting the next batter.

A single and a wild pitch later, the Blue Raiders were looking at runners on second and third with only one out. Wyrick got his second strikeout of the inning, but then the flood gates opened.

The next batter reached thanks to throwing error, allowing the Bulldogs to score their first run of the day.

The Bulldogs proceeded to score five more runs in the first inning alone, all of which were ruled unearned.

“We made a huge mistake in the first inning,and opened the door up for them” Head Coach Jim McGuire said on the WMOT 92.3 post game show. “They took advantage of it.”

The Louisiana Tech offense did not let off the gas after the first, scoring at least one run up until the sixth inning. They found their way back onto the score card in the seventh inning however, scoring five runs to put the run rule into effect.

What’s next?

McGuire and Middle Tennessee will go for the series win in their season finale and Senior Day tomorrow at 1 p.m, and for McGuire, it’s all about ending the season strong.

“That’s the main thing, no matter what day it is,” McGuire said, “I just wanna play better.”

