Murfreesboro Police find body of gunshot victim at University Ridge Apartments

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the death of a gunshot victim whose body was witnessed being thrown from a vehicle at University Ridge Apartments on South Rutherford Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

Murfreesboro Police responded at approximately 7:27 p.m. to a call from University Ridge. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim’s already deceased body, according to MPD Public Information Officer Kyle Evans.

Police identified the victim as Jaylin Pritchard, 19, a Memphis resident. Evans said Pritchard came to Murfreesboro with a friend that day, but the victim’s reason for being in town is unknown.

Evans said MPD believes Pritchard was shot while in a vehicle parked near the 1000 building at University Ridge.

Witnesses at University Ridge said Pritchard’s body had been thrown out of a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle at Rogers Park at the end of Hunt Street, but witnesses said three people left the suspect vehicle and entered another car, which was possibly a gold Toyota Camry.

Pritchard’s death by gunfire is the third at an apartment complex near MTSU this month, following the shooting deaths of Kendrick Love on May 16 and Jessie Buford on May 4.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP(7867).

